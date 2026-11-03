Report Downplays Rumors Of Shawn Michaels Taking Over For Bruce Prichard In WWE

Last week, word emerged that long-time WWE executive Bruce Prichard was set to retire from his position as Executive Director: Creative Writing and Talent, with "NXT" head Shawn Michaels expected to gradually transition into Prichard's role. But a week later, some within WWE are pulling the Lee Corso and saying "not so fast my friend." Fightful Select reports that, while there is a transition plan in place, it doesn't involve Bruce Prichard retiring, but him transitioning from being on the road to working from home, as he prepares to have neck surgery. As such, Prichard's retirement may not be as imminent as previously thought.

In regards to Michaels, some in WWE pushed back on the idea that he'd be replacing Prichard, noting that a lot of the reporting regarding "NXT" and its future last week was either not true or "had been nowhere near solidified." While a potential succession plan wasn't denied, one person within WWE noted that the plans put forth next week were unfeasible, in part because they would cause a massive domino effect between the infrastructure of not just WWE and "NXT," but "WWE EVOLVE" and the WWE ID program as well.

Further clarifications were also made regarding other backstage personnel such as Bobby Roode and AJ Styles, the latter of whom was reported to gain more influence with "NXT" as Michaels transitioned out. Styles does indeed have plenty of influence when it comes to WWE scouting, and is expected to gain more due to his "constant and positive presence" at the WWE Performance Center, but has not been involved in running things in "NXT" beyond producing and filling in to finish a class. Roode, meanwhile, is seen as a potential successor to either Prichard or WWE Hall of Famer Michael P. Hayes, but that such a move was far from set in stone, and that potential plans for that could be solidified over the next few months, if necessary.