Steven Borden Looks Back On Concussion Suffered At AEW All Out 2026

Steven Borden is back in AEW after a nasty fall at All Out, and it seems he has fully recovered from the concussion he suffered.

Borden landed awkwardly while teaming with Darby Allin against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight and had to be wheeled to the hospital. He returned to AEW television a few weeks ago and recently said in an interview with "First Coast News" that he is doing well.

"It feels great to be back. So I got concussed, and I was knocked out for a little bit," began Borden.

Allin corrected him, saying that the "little bit" didn't tell the whole story, as Borden had passed out for six minutes, which Allin witnessed firsthand. Borden described it as a weird feeling, as he felt fine after coming around.

"It's weird, though, because with injuries, like when you're sidelined, normally you can feel it, like you tore something in your knee or whatever, and so, you know, as much as you want to get back in the action, you can't. But for me, I felt fine, so it's just this weird thing of, like, I wanted to be back out there, but I couldn't. Now that I'm back, it feels pretty dang good," he added.

Borden returned to AEW programming on the October 21 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where it was confirmed that he will take part in the Blood & Guts match. He will team with Allin, The Young Bucks, Adam Copeland, and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, facing off against The Don Callis Family in what is one of the most brutal matches in AEW.

Allin is amazed that Borden will be returning to the ring for the Blood & Guts match, which he claimed is the "craziest" match in AEW.