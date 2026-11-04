Matt Hardy Assesses AJ Styles' Potential On WWE's Creative Team

AJ Styles appears to be moving towards a backstage role in "WWE NXT," a position that Matt Hardy believes would suit him well.

Recent reports have suggested that "NXT" head Shawn Michaels could move to the main roster, with Styles among the names tipped to take over his role. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy said that Styles has the experience and mentality to excel in the position.

"That had been the word on the street for a few months [Styles to take over NXT], too, so I'm not surprised by it. I mean, especially after just kind of seeing AJ's temperament and his mentality towards the wrestling business upon retiring. I think that was his goal. He wanted to stick around and do things behind the scenes, help young guys and talent," he began. "He's excited about it. I think I mentioned this on the show, he was at TNA a while back, and he actually did a little agent work while I was there, too. He called the matches and told the cameras how to follow the shots and where they were going. So I think he'll be very good at it. I also think he's got the right mentality and the right attitude because he's very cool. He doesn't lose his temper a lot, he's very chill."

Hardy, who himself has aspirations of being a booker after he calls time on his in-ring career, believes that Styles' talent at working different styles, will only help him in transferring that knowledge to young stars in "NXT." Hardy acknowledges that it will be a learning curve for the Hall of Famer, but is confident that he can be a success.

"I mean, he obviously is going to be on a learning curve, too, because this is his first time actually doing these gigs full-fledged. But I think he has a super positive and optimistic attitude," added Hardy.

The TNA star thinks Styles' experience working on the indies will only help him guide and work with young stars who come to "NXT" from various sports and athletic backgrounds.