Former WWE Star Gurv Sihra Announces He's Been Cleared To Compete After Lung Collapse

Gurv Sihra, one half of The Bollywood Boyz, has provided an update on his health following a collapsed lung injury sustained during an indie match.

Sihra had to be rushed to the ER following a match for Pure Power Wrestling after experiencing breathlessness due to the collapsed lung he suffered while wrestling. He provided an update last month, revealing that his lungs had returned to normal. In his latest update, Sihra shared some more good news, announcing that his doctor had cleared him.

"It's a big thumbs up," Sihra said. "I'm happy to report I officially got cleared by my trauma doctor today from my pneumothorax injury. Thank you to everyone, both far and near, that has reached out with well wishes, prayers and positive vibes. It's been a strange 2.5 months with some uncertainties, however, anything is possible when you keep a positive mindset & keep the faith. 'Conquer your mind. Conquer the world.'"

The former WWE star added that he still has a lot he wants to achieve in pro wrestling, 22 years into his career, and hopes to continue receiving support from his fans. Sihra said he is eager to return to the ring, concluding that the news was a great way to kick off Diwali week.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into the ring and continuing this wrestling journey. I wear all my injuries like a badge of honor over the last 22 years," added Sihra.

Positive update: 🙏🏽 Happy Diwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/5thuxk9D3s — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) November 3, 2026

The match in which he suffered the injury was for the PPW Tag Team Championships, which he and his brother Harv had won at the promotion's September show.