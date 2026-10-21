Former WWE Star Gurv Sihra Provides Injury Update After Suffering Collapsed Lung

It's been over five years now since The Bollywood Boyz were released from WWE, but Gurv and Harv Sihra have kept plenty busy between independent dates in the United States and Canada, as well as the occasional AEW/Ring of Honor appearance. But the duo has been quiet over the last little bit as Gurv continues to recover from a collapsed lung. Fortunately, positive news appears to be on the horizon. Taking to X on Tuesday evening, Gurv gave the following update, along with a photo of him wearing a medical mask.

"The road to recovery continues," Sihra said. "X-Rays show my lungs are back to normal and there is very little air bubbles left in my chest-cavity from the collapsed lung. I still can't fly at the moment, however, I should be cleared soon. Thank you all for your continued love and support."

The road to recovery continues 💪🏾 X-Rays show my lungs are back to normal & there is very little air bubbles left in my chest-cavity from the collapsed lung I still can't fly at the moment, however, I should be cleared soon 🙏🏽👍🏾 Thank you all for your continued love & support. pic.twitter.com/QmP25S6vJw — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) October 21, 2026

Gurv suffered the injury when he and his brother were competing for Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada promotion Pure Power Wrestling on September 19, taking on Shaun Martens and Sydney Steele. According to Gurv, he injured himself while performing an elbow drop, a move Gurv noted he had done countless times in his career, and immediately noticed something was wrong. He would finish the match, but upon returning to the back had trouble breathing and admitted he feared he could be dying; a doctor later confirmed that Gurv was lucky to survive.

In the one bit of good news from the ordeal, Gurv and Harv were able to defeat Martens and Steele, capturing the PPW Tag Team Champions for the first time in the process. It's the twelfth different tag team title the brothers have won over their careers.