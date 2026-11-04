Shawn Michaels Kicks Kevin Owens Out Of WWE PC Ahead Of CM Punk Title Match On NXT

It's a big night for "WWE NXT," with the show going head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts" on a Wednesday due to election coverage during its usual Tuesday timeslot, and WWE has loaded up the program. Former Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is set to face NXT Champion Grayson Waller for his gold, and ahead of that match, "NXT" head of creative Shawn Michaels had to lay down the law backstage.

Punk's rival, and "WWE SmackDown" opponent, where they're set to go one-on-one in a No Holds Barred match on Friday, Kevin Owens posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) where he was involved in a confrontation backstage with Michaels at the WWE Performance Center. In the video, Owens said he was there to get medical treatment on his shoulders, but the "Heartbreak Kid" wasn't buying it.

In the video, Owens said that Michaels was telling him to leave. Michaels responded that he felt like Owens showed up at the PC, on Wednesday of all days, because he knew Punk was going to be there ahead of his title match.

"Look, my understanding is that you guys cannot co-exist," Michaels said.

Michaels said that he could come back "any other day of the week," and Owens ended the video with a defeated, "holy s***, man."

Owens and Punk have already wrestled their No Holds Barred match, set to air on Friday. WWE taped the episode of the blue brand on Monday after "WWE Raw," due to the company traveling to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.