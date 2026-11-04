Max Caster Addresses His Future, Following Hiatus Announcement

In the span of a few days, former AEW star "Platinum" Max Caster went from a wrestling free agent to borderline person non grata, thanks to his controversial rap at TNA Bound for Glory. A few days later, Caster apologized and would subsequently reveal he would be taking a hiatus from wrestling. And while that drew some skepticism from some fans, Caster is holding to that , revealing as much on a "K&S WrestleFest" virtual signing when asked if there was any chance of him returning to AEW one day.

"It's wrestling, right?," Caster said. "You never say never. However, I am saying no to wrestling bookings right now, and that would be a wrestling booking. So I don't know."

Caster further clarified that his appearance at the virtual signing would be his last wrestling related appearance, and that he was only making it because he had agreed to do it prior to the TNA incident, and felt obligated to do so for those running the signing. He gave no indication on how long the hiatus would last for or when he could possibly return.

Even though this is the end for now, Caster heads into his hiatus knowing he had an eventful, if semi-polarizing career that may largely be remembered for his rap performances, which occasionally drew acclaim and ridicule. Outside of that, Caster will also be remembered for his tag team The Acclaimed with Anthony Bowens, which saw the duo capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships in 2022 and the AEW World Trios Championships with Billy Gunn in 2023. Like Caster, Bowens' contract with AEW expired in early October, though Caster in this virtual signing expressed skepticism that Bowens has left AEW.

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