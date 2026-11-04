Former WWE Co-President Looks Back On Partnership With Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has always been a polarizing character, both on and off the screen. Public perception of him has rarely been positive, due to both his heel WWE character, as well as his various legal battles over the years.

On an episode of "My World," former WWE Co-President George Barrios spoke about his relationship with McMahon, including his first impression of the former chairman. Barrios said he grew up a wrestling fan, and his first memory of his former boss was in the pre-"Mr. McMahon" era.

"I think he was just the announcer, or the commentator, the guy that'd come in the ring," Barrios said. "That's my picture of him. I hadn't followed Vince's career. If you would've asked me who Vince McMahon is before I took the job, I would've said, 'The guy I used to watch.'"

Barrios said that when he took the job at WWE, every colleague and friend, and even his father-in-law, with whom he has a close relationship, questioned his decision, due to their perception of McMahon. His father-in-law asked if McMahon was a "crook," due to the steroid trial of the early 1990s. Barrios said he heard so much negativity, he was shocked the first time he met McMahon.

"The first time I meet him, those are the two things I've got in my head. The bombastic guy that's on TV and people saying, 'This guy's not a good guy,'" he said. "I was stunned by how quiet he was. It took a lot for him to even ask a question even as we were doing the interview... I'm carrying the conversation, but I am shocked by how quiet he is. Wouldn't even kind of look at me as we were talking. Kind of kept looking away. The first impression's like, 'Wow. This is a really introverted guy.'"