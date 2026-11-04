Backstage Update On Possible WWE Return Of Enzo Amore

After months of speculation, one of the "realest guys in the room" may once again be signed to WWE, according to a new report. Enzo Amore was reported to have visited the WWE Performance Center back in May, ahead of the WWE return of his former tag team partner Big Cass, the Monday following WWE SummerSlam.

According to PWInsider Elite, as first reported on the site's "We Don't Need No Stinkin' Name Show," there is belief that Amore has signed with WWE over the last week. PWIE is still working to confirm Amore's official return to the company, but one source the outlet spoke to believed he may be on his way back to "WWE NXT."

Previously, it was believed WWE was waiting on Big Cass to re-sign, following his AEW departure, before the company would bring back the former two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, known as Real1 and nZo on the independent scene. Cass made his return as a heel singles competitor on "WWE Raw" at the beginning of August, with no Amore in sight.

Amore first left WWE following an allegation of sexual assault against him in January 2018. Following an investigation, no charges were ever filed. Following the former Cruiserweight Champion's departure, Cass also left the company in June.

The star has remained active on the independent scene since his WWE departure and wrestled three matches last month. His most recent bout, a victory, came over Nate Mattson at World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling's Slam-O-Ween event on October 24.