Hangman Page Gives In, 'Texas Death' Official For AEW Full Gear

The AEW World Trios Championships will be contested in a Texas Death match at AEW Full Gear 2026. After Swerve Strickland issued the challenge a few weeks ago to the champions, "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Bandido, the babyfaces accepted on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts."

Page tried everything he could over the last few weeks to prevent the match from happening, having gone into battle with Strickland in Texas Death before, but last week, Strickland abducted Bandido and left him maskless and bloodied in a backstage segment before his teammates could get to him.

This week, Bandido attacked Kofi backstage, leading to a wild brawl on the stage with Strickland. Austin Creed got involved and took out Bandido with a spear before King and Page came out to join the fray.

"Hangman" tried one final time to talk Bandido and King out of accepting the Texas Death stipulation, but Bandido told him it wasn't just about him anymore. King gave a simple nod, and Page finally agreed to the stipulation. Strickland and Creed were seen smiling at ringside before the segment ended.