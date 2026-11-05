Update On Mustafa Ali's TNA Contract

Mustafa Ali's contract in TNA Wrestling could be coming to an end, as per recent reports.

"Fightful Select" has reported that Ali's contract with the promotion will expire at the end of 2026. The report claimed that the promotion will try to re-sign Ali, with sources within the company informing the outlet that he is highly regarded backstage. The report pointed out how Ali has also been helping to advise TNA on talent they could probably sign, although he clarified that it's not an official role in the promotion.

Ali had announced at the start of 2026 that he had signed a new deal with the promotion, which it seems will expire in December.

Ali debuted in the promotion in 2024, a few months after his WWE release. In his two years with the promotion, he has held the X-Division Championship and the International Championship. Most notably, he has elevated himself as a performer while leading the notorious Order 4 group.

It seems that several TNA stars' contracts will be up for renewal in the coming weeks, with a report indicating that many deals are set to expire soon and that TNA management is eager to keep them with the promotion. TNA President Carlos Silva reportedly addressed the roster, telling the stars that new deals would be offered soon and that he wanted to solidify their creative plans.