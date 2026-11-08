WWE's Drew McIntyre Explains Decision To Pursue Hollywood Career

Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen in WWE since losing to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42, although he recently posted a training video, perhaps signaling he'll be headed back to the squared circle soon. While McIntyre has been away, he's been busy filming the "Highlander" reboot with Henry Cavill. He will also star alongside Russell Crowe in "The Last Druid" and voiced a character in the animated film, "Hexed". In September 2024, he appeared in "The Killer's Game" alongside Dave Bautista.

During an interview on CNN, McIntyre said that all though he's staying booked and busy in Hollywood, this was never the plan. He always wanted to be a wrestler and making movies never even crossed his mind until he received a phone call from Bautista asking him to be in "The Killer's Game".

"He's grown up around me. He knows my personality. We're friends. He said, 'I think you'd be really good in this world and I want you try this because I think this could be an option for you in the future'," McIntyre explained.

He wasn't chasing film roles and things have been happening organically. While Hollywood came to him, he isn't done with WWE.

"You know, WWE's my home and I appreciate Nick Khan and Triple H letting me go out and explore this world and hopefully it's beneficial to both worlds. But when the time is right, Hollywood Drew will be back. But the time's not right, not quite yet. But I'm glad that with "Agent of Shadows", the two worlds were able to collide and we have so many of our Superstars and legends in that project."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit CNN and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.