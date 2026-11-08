Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Backstage Politics Of AEW Presence At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest event of the year, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21, is rapidly approaching as the Tokyo Dome awaits on January 4 for everyone on the roster. However, the upcoming event won't just feature NJPW performers as a number of top AEW talents are making the trip to Tokyo in January as well, with Dave Meltzer breaking down the politics of how the night might play out in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The current NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21 card will see Kenny Omega challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Yota Tsuji, Gabe Kidd defend the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Yuya Uemura, and the team of Mistico and a mystery partner facing Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X, and Kosei Fujita and Robbie Eagles in a three way match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile in the non-title matches, Jon Moxley will face Shingo Takagi, MJF will go one-on-one with Ryohei Oiwa, and current AEW World Champion Will Ospreay will face off with Callum Newman.

With all those matches in mind, Meltzer believes that to keep all parties happy, each company should get three wins each so that the partnership can remain strong on both sides. For NJPW, Meltzer can see Mistico and his mystery partner not winning quite easily, and Uemura defeating Kidd for two easy wins. For AEW, given that he is putting his "Real" AEW World Championship on the line, Meltzer can see MJF beating Oiwa, and if Ospreay is still the actual AEW World Champion by Wrestle Kingdom, he has to beat Newman as that would complicate things stateside.

For the final two bouts, Takagi and Moxley could go either way according to Meltzer as Takagi has taken losses to people below him on the card multiple times, while Moxley will put someone over if the business is right, and for Meltzer the result of this bout could dictate what happens in the main event.