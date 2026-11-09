Backstage Report On Rosemary's Current Role Within TNA

Although Rosemary isn't gracing the "hivelings" with her presence in the ring at the moment, she remains within the "Hive" of the Impact Zone, but in its shadows helping backstage.

As reported by Fightful Select, the decade-long veteran of TNA has been training and working backstage as an agent, producer, and coach since this summer, and will remain within these roles while she recovers from a torn ACL, a similar injury she's suffered from prior in 2018.

Rosemary's second ACL injury occurred at an independent show outside of TNA over the summer. At this time, it's likely that the former Knockouts World Champion will be out for another nine to ten months.

"The Demon Assassin" started this year off on a good note, when she resurrected her former tag team partner, Allie. Reunited as DemonXBunny, they captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles from The Elegance Brand's Heather and M, marking Rosemary's fifth run with the title at Slammiversary. Her last in-ring match occurred in early July, as part of a television taping, which aired on the July 16 edition of "TNA Impact". She competed and was eliminated in the first round of the Knockouts Television Title Tournament by the eventual tournament winner, M By Elegance.