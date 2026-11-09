Former WWE Star Donovan Dijak Announces Departure From MLW

Since departing WWE in 2024, Donovan Dijak has called MLW his home. But that will be changing in short order, at least according to Dijak. In a lengthy statement posted on X on Monday morning, Dijak announced that he was departing MLW "after much thought and consideration," and would now be a free agent. Things were amicable on Dijak's end, as he thanked MLW promoter Court Bauer and highlighted his MLW run, most notably his Skyscrapers tag team/stable with Josh Bishop and current WWE star Baron Corbin, whom Dijak won the MLW World Tag Team Championships.

At least for the moment, it doesn't appear that Dijak is seeking a WWE reunion with Corbin, as he expressed excitement over continuing to work with various indie promotions, including Juggalo Championship Wrestling and PROGRESS, where he is the current Proteus Champion. Dijak also hinted that he would be making changes as he headed into 2027, revealing that he would be "debuting a brand new and extraordinarily unique character presentation really soon." He offered no further details of the character, beyond his excitement for it.

I have finished up with MLW and I am now a Free Agent BookDijak@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/sFtxOBH3mF — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) November 9, 2026

Initially gaining fame competing for the Northeastern indies and Ring of Honor during the mid-2010s, Dijak signed with WWE in 2017, initially debuting in "NXT." Though he would spend the next seven years with WWE, Dijak would never capture a championship during his run with the promotion, and would instead become best associated with the infamous stable Retribution, where performed under the name T-BAR. He has now become the third MLW talent to depart the promotion in the last few months, following Lady Frost and Shotzi Blackheart, who has since joined TNA.