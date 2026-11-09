Gunther Reportedly Opted Out Of WWE Crown Jewel

After not taking place at WWE Crown Jewel despite angles, and even advertising, suggesting it would, many were wondering what caused WWE to not run GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor. Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the promotion had simply decided to hold off the match till later in order to build it up more. But a new report contradicts that, suggesting instead that the match was delayed because of GUNTHER. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reports that the match was postponed because the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "decided against going to Saudi Arabia."

Several within the company confirmed GUNTHER had opted out of going, and that even those who couldn't confirm it believed that to be the case. It was also indicated that WWE had attempted to convince GUNTHER otherwise, describing the situation as having gone "back and forth," explaining why WWE continued in the GUNTHER vs. Balor direction on TV. Balor himself was said to be unenthusiastic about going to Saudi Arabia as well, but those within WWE believe he would've gone had GUNTHER decided to.

While no reason is given for GUNTHER's decision, it can be safely assumed it was related to the ongoing Houthis attacks of Riyadh, which had turned the site of Crown Jewel into a warzone. While previous reports had revealed that many in WWE were uneasy about the show and that some production crew members refused, despite offers of hazard pay, none of the talents had refused to go, making GUNTHER the first and only WWE star to do so.

Meltzer made no indication whether GUNTHER's decision would have any negative consequences on his usage. It was noted that, while there's never been a directive from WWE saying this, many within the promotion believed that talent were no longer able to turn down going to Saudi shows, for fear that pushes could be "lessened" as a result. With GUNTHER's feud with Balor expected to continue, however, it would suggest GUNTHER will not face any immediate repercussions.