AEW's Queen Aminata Shares Reaction To Winning TBS Championship

In what was arguably the feel good moment in AEW this year, Queen Aminata dethroned Persephone two weeks ago on "AEW Fright Night Dynamite" to become the new AEW TBS Champion. It was cause for celebration, and an opportunity for Aminata to bring back her YouTube vlog after a several month hiatus. In seven minute long video, Aminata reacted in real-time to her championship win, including revealing that she was caught off guard by winning the title this soon.

"To be honest, I wasn't expecting to win today," Aminata said. "I was expecting to have this match, and maybe have another build for the PPV. But I feel like everything happens for a reason, and this, I couldn't have imagined a better way to win this belt than main eventing 'Dynamite' against Persephone. Like, this is perfect. This is amazing, this is pretty, this is juicy, this is mine. I am your new TBS Champion.

"I can't believe I'm saying it. I am a champion. I am a champion in AEW after five years. Five long years of believing in myself, of hard work, of putting extra work in even when nobody's watching, of just going out there and giving my best, giving my all. Win or lose, I've always wanted to just put myself out there so you guys know 'Oh my god, she's trying her absolute best.'"

In between brief behind the scenes footage from her win, Aminata went through a wave of emotions, crying multiple times as she remembered her late father and how she wished he could've seen her make it as a professional wrestler. She dedicated the win to him, and had a message for all those that had supported her on her journey to this moment.

"Thank you everybody for all the cheering, the love, the messages, the comments, the reposts," Aminata said. "Thank you so much, and I promise you I'm going to keep working hard. I'm going to be a great champion, a juicy champion. A very, very juicy champion. Thank you AEW, thank you TK."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Aminata Sylla" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription