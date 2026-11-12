AEW's Darby Allin Explains Why He Values TNT Championship More Than World Title

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin believes that his current title holds more personal value to him than the promotion's top prize, the AEW World Championship.

Allin is currently in his third reign as TNT Champion, having first won the title back in 2020. He recently spoke to "Going Ringside," where he discussed the championship's importance to him and explained why winning the TNT title felt more significant than winning the World Championship.

"Honestly, I'll be real, the first time I really found my footing in this company was during the pandemic when I became TNT Champion. So, this championship means more to me than when I won the World Championship. I felt more winning this than winning that. And I think it's up to me, as the performer that I am, to make this TNT Championship mean more than the World Championship because to me, it's just, it's like what you do with it," he said. "There's champions that can sit and do nothing, or there's champions that can do everything. So, that's kind of my whole MO with this title."

Allin, who has often battled against the odds to achieve his goals, views the TNT Championship as AEW's underdog title, which makes it even more special to him.

"It's kind of the underdog title, per se, you know, in the grand scheme of everything, but that's what I live by. So, yeah, I feel a lot more passionate about this," he concluded.

His world title reign lasted just 39 days, winning it from MJF and losing it to him again, but he seemed to thrive under the pressure of being champion. However, Allin couldn't quite enjoy winning the World Championship, as he was drained of all his energy after his grueling match with MJF, which typified him as a wrestler who gives everything to overcome the odds.