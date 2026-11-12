Cody Rhodes Reacts To John Cena Saying They 'Stunk Up The Joint' At WWE WrestleMania

When Cody Rhodes last saw John Cena in the ring during "Raw" earlier this month, it was a happy moment, as Cena not only invited Rhodes to compete in the John Cena Classic, but put over Rhodes and good a job he had done as WWE's "QB1." Naturally, Rhodes is just as focused on another comment Cena made a few days later, however, where Cena was critical of the match the two had at WrestleMania 41. After discussing the kind words Cena had for him during an appearance on "Unsportsmanlike," Rhodes then responded to Cena's less than kind words on their match.

"He said something else this week where he said we stunk the joint out in Vegas at WrestleMania 41," Rhodes said. "So my heart is pulled [in two different directions]...It's like 'Okay.' I felt great.' He got me. I had tears in my eyes standing there with him in Brooklyn. The next thing I know 'Okay, we stunk the joint out.' Alright. Alright. That's what they do though. That's what the great mentors do, you know? They never can give you the full...and they shouldn't. I'm mean to mine."

In fairness to Cena, he is not alone in thinking that the WrestleMania match between him and Rhodes was lacking, as the match received a ton of criticism, particularly due to the absence of The Rock, who had convinced Cena to turn heel on Rhodes a month before, and WWE's usage of rapper Travis Scott in the match. Cena would also state, however, that he felt he and Rhodes put together a much better match at WWE SummerSlam later in 2025, which saw Rhodes recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cena, who reverted back to a babyface character.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Unsportsmanlike" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription