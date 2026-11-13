TNA Announces Competitors For Men's And Women's Ultimate X Matches At Destination X

In three days, TNA Wrestling will host its next pay-per-view event, Destination X. In addition to the change in the tag team match mentioned on tonight's broadcast of "TNA Impact," the show also revealed which stars will compete in the Knockouts and Men's Ultimate X matches.

As announced on the go-home show, Tasha Steelz, the Knockouts Television Champion M by Elegance, Xia Brookside, Shotzi Blackheart, Gabby Forza, and Jada Stone will participate in the Knockouts Ultimate X match. The winner will receive a future Knockouts World Championship title shot against either the current champion Indi Hartwell or her challenger Shayna Baszler. Their match will be featured at this upcoming pay-per-view event.

Regarding the men's division, BDE, Joe Alonzo, John Skyler, KC Navarro, Cedric Alexander, and Rich Swann will vie for their shot to become the next in line to challenge for the X-Division Championship, currently held by TNA Hall of Famer, Amazing Red.

As of this report, eight matches have been confirmed for Destination X, including the return of the World X-Cup and Leon Slater hosting his first World Title defense against Trey Miguel. Destination X will emanate live from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, this Sunday on TNA+.