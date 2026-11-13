AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Quick Name Change For The Cut

Although they shortened their faction name from The Last Outfit down to The Cut, they added rather than subtracted the men who now run this villainous stable in AEW. Once formidable rivals from their Bullet Club days in NJPW, Jay White and David Finlay have finally buried the hatchet (or, in this case, the switchblade) and looked past the Coup d'état Finlay held on White in 2023, which caught fans by surprise on the October 21 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Addressing it for the first time since their formation, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan explained why the name change was made.

"I think it was something new, something we're trying that, clearly, there's been some big changes with The Death Riders, specifically, recently, and I was trying something new and building a new...stable that I believe could threaten anybody, including the most established heroes of AEW, including The Conglomeration and in this case, the Death Riders, who, at times, has been untouchable in AEW," Khan said in his 2026 Full Gear media call this week. "They talked about how they wanted to establish themselves and talked about that they're a new group that represents a lot of tradition, and they're the last of their kind. They were the Last Outfit of an operation, and it's a good expression. I got what they were saying and the fans really resonated when they saw Jay White and Juice Robinson and The Gunns and Ace Austin coming together with Finlay and Clark Connors."

Despite the name change, the AEW president went on to say that he noticed there was a missing piece in the group, and even White recognized it too, thus creating the catalyst of putting the Bullet Club guys back together again. That said, Khan has full confidence that the Cut will flourish in his promotion. This Saturday, at Full Gear, the Cut will collide with the Death Riders in an Anarchy in the Arena match at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.