In the past two years, Andrade El Idolo had two comeback runs, both with WWE and AEW. When comparing his second runs in AEW versus WWE, Andrade told Chris Jericho that in AEW, he's guaranteed more freedom with his character and in his promos. Oppositely in WWE, despite liking his second run there better than his first, he felt the expectations were how well he could replicate Eddie Guerrero because of their shared heritage and in-ring ability.

"This second round, now I'm like, okay, now I know, I understand, I pay more attention to the people, what people want, what people like, what people don't like. So, now, I try to play in everything, [put] all the pieces together...WWE sometimes, never [gave] me a character," Andrade said on "Talk Is Jericho." "WWE never gave me, like, the character... You are the Mexican guy... Yes, [they] give you the promos, and you practice the promo, but sometimes it's like, I'm not talking like that...So here, [they] just give you the idea, the promo, [and] you can have more freedom."

After explaining the differences, Andrade did mention that WWE treated him well and offered him more opportunities than the first time around. However, he wanted to showcase more than what they were asking him to do.

Since his return to AEW this past January (after ironing out the rules within his non-compete clause from WWE), the former National Champion stated that he enjoys witnessing the different types of styles and cultures being celebrated there, along with having the opportunity to work with what he called "amazing talents" from across the world.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho with Chris Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.