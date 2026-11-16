The "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" go-home shows for the Full Gear pay-per-view, held on November 11, saw contrasting results, with one show growing in viewership while the other experienced a decline.

The night at the Maverik Center in Utah began with the flagship "Dynamite," which averaged 742,000 viewers, according to "Wrestlenomics." This figure was higher than "Dynamite's" four-week average of 697,000 but lower than the 792,000 viewers recorded by the previous week's show on November 4. The 742,000 figure is the show's second-highest viewership in the six-week period, behind the aforementioned November 4 episode. The 18-49 key demographic rating witnessed a higher percentage drop, falling from 0.24 the previous week to 0.16, a decline of 33%.

The "Collision" show, which followed "Dynamite," fared much better, as viewership grew from the previous week's average of 376,000 to 500,000, marking a 33% increase. The "Collision" show recorded its highest viewership in the past month and its second-highest in several weeks, behind the October 14 episode, which drew 514,000 viewers. The ratings also saw significant growth, rising to 0.12 from the previous week's 0.08, a 50% increase and one of the show's highest ratings of 2026.

Both shows are currently performing well in Q4 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 in terms of viewership and ratings. "Dynamite" has grown by 42% in viewership and 89% in the key demographic rating, while "Collision" has recorded increases of 63% and 100%, respectively, according to "Wrestlenomics" data.