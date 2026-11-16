WWE's Chelsea Green has recounted her experience wrestling at the original All In in 2018 and explained how she felt the same way at SummerSlam.

Green was part of All In, where she competed in a four-way match, and eight years later, Green — now a WWE star — won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, which she considers her proudest moment in wrestling, followed by her appearance at All In. Green discussed the two moments during her appearance on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, with Rhodes also having been part of All In in 2018 and helped run the event.

"It [winning the world title at SummerSlam] is now number one [moment of her career]. However, a close second is a show you and I were both on [All In 2018]," said Green. "I just feel like that [All In] was such a unique moment in not only my career, in the 13 years that I've done so many really cool things, but in wrestling history. You can't take that away from us. We filled that arena and we put on one of the best shows, I think, ever. So there was something really special about that because it was like fighting against everyone else to make sure that was successful."

She then compared the original All In to SummerSlam 2026, where she became the WWE Women's Champion. Green believes that she was the underdog heading into the ladder match, and credited the fans in helping her win the title, which made it even more special.

"But then this moment happened, and I do feel like because it was a culmination of my career and this underdog narrative and everything, the fans really helped me get there. And so it felt very similar to that show," Green concluded.

Green's moment at SummerSlam was a memorable one, as she was in the ring with top stars like Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill, as well as the then-WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, all of whom were likely considered favorites over Green.