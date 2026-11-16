"The Best in the World," "The Second City Saint," "The Straight Edge Savior," whichever in-ring nickname you prefer to call him, CM Punk isn't done taping up his wrists. Well, for the next five years, at least.

Last week, it was reported that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is slated to step down from his head position in "WWE NXT" and step into Bruce Prichard's former role on the main roster as the Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent next year. That said, PWInsider also reported that Punk might become Michaels' replacement on "NXT," creating concern among the WWE Universe that its multi-time World Heavyweight Champion would trade his wrestling gear in for a suit, and that he won't be wrestling as often. But it appears that won't be the case. After teaming up with Bayley in a mixed tag team match during a live "NXT" show in Detroit this past Saturday, Punk got on the microphone and addressed his in-ring status.

"There's a lot of rumors out there that, you know, maybe because I'm 48, I'm wrapping s*** up. And I'm here to tell you guys that I am not. You hear all these rumors. I don't necessarily like addressing certain things because it gives them life. Let's put that to bed right now. Y'all stuck with me for at least five more years. And I'm gonna go as hard as I am currently until the wheels fall off because I'm a very fortunate man...I don't like to say blessed because I am not religious. But what a gift it is to be completely exhausted, beat to s*** by something I love with all of my heart," Punk announced.

Wanting to give back to those just starting their in-ring careers, Punk has made several appearances in "NXT" recently, starting this past September. Nearly two weeks ago, he unsuccessfully challenged Grayson Waller for his NXT Championship. On Saturday, Punk and Bayley emerged victorious over Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood in the main event of the live, non-televised show.