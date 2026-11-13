Report Reaffirms Major WWE Name Being Eyed As Shawn Michaels' Replacement In NXT

WWE is set for major shakeups in 2027, stemming from big changes backstage. Last month it was reported that Bruce Prichard would be stepping down from his role of Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent. Following a major surgery that he needs, Prichard will stay on as a consultant. Another report said that Shawn Michaels is expected to take over for Prichard next year. Michaels is the current head of "WWE NXT" and serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative.

PWInsider has even more details for what is planned for next year. Prichard is expected to move home to Texas while working as a consultant. Michaels is expected to begin splitting his time between the WWE headquarters and "NXT" to prepare for taking the reins from Prichard.

With Michaels set to be promoted, that has left the question of who his replacement will be. PWInsider reports that it's none other than CM Punk. Punk has reportedly been at many "NXT" broadcasts to shadow Michaels and begin preparing for the transition. It is unclear if Punk is retiring from in-ring competition or modifying his schedule to do both. The report notes that WWE wants to make sure it's the right fit for everyone and there is not currently a firm timeline for Punk to move into Michaels' role. Punk recently challenged Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. In September, Punk competed an "NXT" live event because he wanted to wrestle more often and "give back".

The report also notes that AJ Styles is being eyed to help with scouting and with the WWE ID program. He has also been doing some producing in "NXT" as Terry Taylor is recovering from knee surgery.

In addition to Prichard's upcoming retirement, Michael Hayes recently revealed that he's training Bobby Roode as his successor as top producer.