Back in 2021, Johnny Gargano made the decision to allow his WWE contract to expire. He took more than half a year off before returning to the company in August 2022, and appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Gargano offered an explanation for why he chose to come back while discussing the importance of storytelling to his career.

"The storytelling stuff is what really gets me going," Gargano said. "That time period where I let my contract expire, and I wasn't anywhere, and I was a free agent, and Candice [LeRae] was pregnant, I remember sitting at home and ... I watched the build-up to Shawn [Michaels] and Undertaker with that 'Running Up That Hill' song from WrestleMania. ... I remember sitting there thinking, 'Oh, I've got to go back to WWE. That's why I got in the business, is this. I want to do this, and that's the place to do it.' That's what made my mind up there."

Upon Gargano's return after nine months off TV, he and Tomasso Ciampa reformed their #DIY tag team, with a run together that lasted several years. However, Ciampa departed WWE early in 2026, leaving Gargano's onscreen character depressed without his friend and longtime tag team partner by his side.

In recent months, Gargano has come out of that slump, beginning with a match against CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship on "SmackDown." Though he lost that match, it served as a catalyst for Gargano to become more active on TV again, and he's since continued appearing fairly prominently on the blue brand, where he's formed an alliance with current champion Sami Zayn.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.