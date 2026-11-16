For months, WWE's Ludwig Kaiser, aka El Grande Americano, has continued to face misdemeanor battery charges following his arrest in April after an altercation with a man named Richard Reap in the elevator of a Florida hotel. And the latest development appears to be an attempt by Kaiser and his legal team to call into question the extent of Reap's injuries during the confrontation. F4WOnline reported last Friday that a recent legal filing by Kaiser's defense showed they were asking the court to subpoena Reap, in order to have his medical records unsealed.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter posted shortly thereafter, Dave Meltzer provided additional details, in particular noting that Kaiser and his defense were hoping to obtain the medical records in order to prove that Reap's injuries weren't as serious as Reap had first claimed. The prosecutor, Assistant State Attorney Juanda Padgett, at first agreed to share the records, but backed off after Reap's representatives objected to it. This would lead to Kaiser's defense issuing the subpoena, after initially seeking a "motion to compel."

The initial filing by Kaiser's defense revealed that Reap had claimed he had suffered both a concussion and a torn rotator cuff during his altercation with Kaiser, whom Reap says attacked him after Reap told Kaiser and his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte, to "please have some manners" while they were "aggressively kissing" in the elevator. Reap further claims Kaiser pushed him to the ground and punched him multiple times; Kaiser has admitted to shoving Reap, but only after Reap had aggressively approached him after swearing and making racist remarks towards Bazarte.

Kaiser's defense unsuccessfully tried to have charges dismissed based on Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law in October. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for December, with the potential start to the trial scheduled for January, should no deal be reached by then. Reap has obtained his own counsel, which Kaiser's team believes has signaled that he will be filing a lawsuit against Kaiser, which also motivated their recent motion.