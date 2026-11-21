Fred Rosser, the former Darren Young in WWE, worked as a trainer at the NJPW Academy, or the NJPW Los Angeles dojo, for over three years, after first signing with NJPW in August 2020, then signing on again later as a coach. At the beginning of November, it was revealed NJPW would be closing its doors on its American subsidiary, including the academy.

Rosser recently took to his Instagram to release a heartfelt statement on the closure. He spoke about his time teaching men and women from across the globe.

"The wins, the championships and the accomplishments are great, but watching people grow in confidence, character, and belief in themselves is the real reward for me," Rosser said in a video post. "To every student who walked through those dojo doors, thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey and I hope I gave you even half as much as you gave me. The dojo may be closing its doors but the lessons and the relationships and the memories will live on with me forever. Coaching was never just a job to me. It was, it will always be my purpose."

The former WWE talent didn't address just what he will be doing following the closure of New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America Inc. and its academy. Rosser's most recent NJPW match came as a loss to David Finlay at NJPW The New Beginning USA 206 in February.

The American subsidiary of NJPW was founded in 2019. According to its closure announcement, North American events will continue to be held, with full backing of the TV Asahi group, the new owner of the company as of May.