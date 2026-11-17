Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 11/16/2026
It's been another very full week in the wild world of professional wrestling, and as always, that means it's time for Wrestling Inc. to name some winners and losers!
This week, WWE continuing building toward both WWE Survivor Series and the John Cena Classic, though it's the build for the former that really grabbed our attention, in both positive and negative ways. This past weekend, meanwhile, played host to both AEW Full Gear and TNA Destination X, both of which we'll touch on — though Full Gear got its own winners and losers column, which you should read in its entirety.
In short, things have been busy as we get closer to the end of 2026! Who came out of the last seven days with their head held high, and who should be feeling some shame? That's what we're here to find out. Here are your WINC winners and losers for the week of 11/16/2026!
Loser: Women's WarGames
While the build to both the men's WarGames match and the Team USA vs. Team Mexico traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination bout have been good to spectacular, the build to the women's WarGames match has fallen completely flat and been downright confusing. The match was made official on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," but it's all just felt like a box WWE needs to tick off.
While a mixture of some of the participants in the match make sense off storylines over the last few months, others have just been seemingly plucked from thin air. Fatal Influence has been feuding on and off with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss since their main roster debut. Flair has been feuding with Jade Cargill, with Michin and B-Fab in tow. Tatum Paxley linked up with Bliss and Flair when she recently joined the main roster. None of that, however, feels like it warrants a feud-ending WarGames match.
WWE threw all of those women into the mix because it's just that time of year, and no other women's stories fit the bill. Creative then bafflingly added Bayley, who just ran into Cargill backstage and found herself involved, and Stephanie Vaquer to even out the babyface team. Vaquer was added to the bout on Friday, with very little explained, other than Flair "called her up," and how could she not answer? Flair calling Vaquer, instead of someone like IYO SKY, who has been involved in every single women's WarGames match, makes little sense. Vaquer was also just involved in the Women's World Championship scene, and is now just on a side quest while Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch face off for the gold at the PLE.
This feels extra thrown-together with how solid the build to the men's WarGames match has been. The Bloodline and 946 absolutely hate one another, and have resorted to everything from attempted vehicular homicide to arson in the lead-up to the match. There's no doubt these women will put on an incredible bout when the event gets underway, but things feel rather silly, and entirely lackluster, in the lead-up to one of WWE's more hardcore stipulations.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Winner: Survivor Series tradition
WWE is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Survivor Series by putting on a traditional five-on-five elimination match, something that hasn't been done on the premium live event since Paul "Triple H" Levesque brought the WarGames match from "WWE NXT" to the main roster in 2022. The traditional match will return to the event on November 28 with Cody Rhodes leading Team USA, which will face off against Team Mexico, captained by WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.
Bringing back a traditional match to the PLE and formatting it as a contest between the two countries is a great idea this year for multiple reasons. The company is presumably not booking the bout as "Team WWE vs. Team AAA" because Mysterio has already recruited fellow top Mexican stars Penta and Rey Fenix to fight alongside him.
If Penta and Fenix aren't fighting within a WarGames cage, this is the perfect opportunity to get them on the card. It's also possible AAA stars will be added to Team Mexico, as Mysterio is the current storyline general manager of the brand. He could add two of its most recognizable stars to its lineup — perhaps Mr. Iguana, Psycho Clown, or El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.
It also makes sense to get other top main roster stars like Rhodes and CM Punk on the show. Je'Von Evans, a young star who is super over with the crowd, was also a great choice to showcase in the match. WWE has also given the proper amount of build time to the traditional elimination match. There are still two spots open on both teams, with less than two weeks to go. There didn't need to be months of build for two captains to simply pick their teammates.
The men's WarGames match is already set via weeks of solid build between the Bloodline and 946, and there are no spots open in the match. Adding a Punk or Rhodes or Penta in there wouldn't make sense, anyway, so putting top talent outside of the Bloodline in a traditional elimination match is a great way to honor 40 years of the event.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loser: TNA
It should be said before getting into their shortcomings this weekend that TNA did a remarkable job of pulling together a show for the fans who paid for Sunday's Destination X. However, it wasn't a very good one. And one has the suspicion that would have been the case even without travel disruptions.
Creatively, TNA is in such a dire state right now. There are, within the promotion and on the event itself, the occasional bright spots. But the issue comes when those bright spots are paired with a sheer absence of light. They're drowned out by the darkness.
Mustafa Ali is one such bright spot, and he was paired with the veteran Frankie Kazarian for an impromptu match that was actually going pretty well. It seemed as though TNA had made the best of a bad situation to great effect. Then the match ended in a no-contest.
Neither Matt Hardy nor Joseph Sawyer can be particularly argued as bright spots, but they also had an impromptu match that went almost as long and actually had a finish. Kazarian and Ali was good, this was not, partially because it involved the most immobile of the Hardys and the Syx. And it felt like of the two, this might have been the one to not have a finish (though it should be said that a pay-per-view shouldn't really have a non-finish anyway).
Both Ultimate X matches barely eclipsed 10 minutes. The men's one had Joe Alonzo, AJ Francis, and TJP in it, so it just reeked of go-away heat. The women's one had better competitors but was the shorter of the two and felt quite abrupt when it did end. In fact, there were just two matches that wound up feeling pay-per-view quality — Trey Miguel versus Leon Slater and the 2026 World X-Cup five-way eliminator.
The point being, travel disruptions are one thing. They could not be helped. But I'm not entirely convinced the show was going to be much better as it was originally planned. There's a real void of creativity within TNA at the moment and, if anything, the travel disruptions actually provided a bit of an out on the quality of this show in particular.
Written by Max Everett
Winner: DMX
The late, great DMX has been having a resurgence in recent years. The 1998 Hype Williams film in which he starred, "Belly," has been getting something of a critical reappraisal by the cinema world, and now AEW has reminded the world just how much people love his scary, violent music.
DMX's music has always felt spiritually related to professional wrestling. Like Muhammad Ali, X used bluster and bravado to sell his image. Many wrestlers wish they could come up with barbs as cutting and brutal as the "Party Up (Up In Here)" scribe.
The song itself, which featured prominently in Saturday's Anarchy In The Arena Match, was itself a diss track. "You wack, you twisted, your girl's a h**, you broke, the kid ain't yours and everybody know," is directed squarely at Tha Dogg Pound's Kurupt. The song is probably his safest song for broadcast, the rest being Bosch-esque tableaus of brutality and violent language. Now that the Parents Television Council is dead and gone, we can admit that DMX's music is best listened to when beating up some poor soul with a group of your favorite psychopaths, with no better evidence than the joy that Anarchy In The Arena brought to AEW fans around the world.
I've seen a few people talk about how good Fletcher vs. Ospreay was, and there have been clips from the Texas Deathmatch circulating, but the overwhelming majority of Full Gear responses were about DMX and how good DMX was. Earl Simmons can rest easy knowing that people are still causing violent mayhem to his angry party music.
Written by Ross Berman