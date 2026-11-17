It should be said before getting into their shortcomings this weekend that TNA did a remarkable job of pulling together a show for the fans who paid for Sunday's Destination X. However, it wasn't a very good one. And one has the suspicion that would have been the case even without travel disruptions.

Creatively, TNA is in such a dire state right now. There are, within the promotion and on the event itself, the occasional bright spots. But the issue comes when those bright spots are paired with a sheer absence of light. They're drowned out by the darkness.

Mustafa Ali is one such bright spot, and he was paired with the veteran Frankie Kazarian for an impromptu match that was actually going pretty well. It seemed as though TNA had made the best of a bad situation to great effect. Then the match ended in a no-contest.

Neither Matt Hardy nor Joseph Sawyer can be particularly argued as bright spots, but they also had an impromptu match that went almost as long and actually had a finish. Kazarian and Ali was good, this was not, partially because it involved the most immobile of the Hardys and the Syx. And it felt like of the two, this might have been the one to not have a finish (though it should be said that a pay-per-view shouldn't really have a non-finish anyway).

Both Ultimate X matches barely eclipsed 10 minutes. The men's one had Joe Alonzo, AJ Francis, and TJP in it, so it just reeked of go-away heat. The women's one had better competitors but was the shorter of the two and felt quite abrupt when it did end. In fact, there were just two matches that wound up feeling pay-per-view quality — Trey Miguel versus Leon Slater and the 2026 World X-Cup five-way eliminator.

The point being, travel disruptions are one thing. They could not be helped. But I'm not entirely convinced the show was going to be much better as it was originally planned. There's a real void of creativity within TNA at the moment and, if anything, the travel disruptions actually provided a bit of an out on the quality of this show in particular.

Written by Max Everett