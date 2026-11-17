WWE legend Bully Ray has questioned the direction of the 946 and wants their storyline to answer a few important questions.

Ray recently spoke on "Busted Open" about 946 ahead of their WarGames match against The Bloodline. He pointed out that they still haven't explained why Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes joined the group, a question his colleague Nic Nemeth had also raised.

"We still don't have a why on Carmelo and Cruz. The why has never been answered. I'm still giving you the benefit of the doubt, WWE and 946, but please tell me why," began Ray.

Reports have suggested that Montana's addition to the group came as a surprise, as "WWE NXT" reportedly had other plans for him. The Hall of Famer urged WWE not to "treat him like an idiot" by keeping him waiting for an explanation as to why Hayes and Montana joined the group. He also has another important concern about 946, suspecting that the group may have been formed only to be defeated by The Bloodline at Survivor Series.

"What I have a tiny bit of concern for, and I hope this is not it, is that 946 was put together just to lose to The Bloodline at WarGames, and that there is no bigger picture for 946 past the WarGames," he said. "Maybe there's a bigger picture for Royce Keys. Maybe there's a bigger picture for Cruz Montana. Maybe OTM get thrown into the tag division. Maybe Carmelo is right back where Carmelo was. I'm not saying this is going to happen, but it does linger in the back of my mind."

946 will battle The Bloodline at Survivor Series in what will be the biggest match for the group as a whole, and perhaps for each of its members as well. Ray had previously expressed hope that the group would emerge victorious, explaining why they need the win more than their opponents.