Cody Rhodes has looked back at the iconic moment when he wrestled with a torn pec in WWE and how he surprisingly wasn't in too much discomfort.

Just a few weeks after his historic return to WWE, Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle but chose to wrestle Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell in 2022. "The American Nightmare" said that he has fully recovered from the injury, crediting his recovery to being given enough time to heal properly.

"We didn't do it like we used to do it. I didn't come back sooner than I needed to [from the injury]. I think Triple H being in charge and him having had multiple injuries through his career, you're not coming back sooner than someone else will take your spot," he said on "The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show." "I've had no problem since because my big fear was, my first big injury in wrestling happened during the biggest moment I'd had in wrestling. I'm lucky that the doctors didn't get a hold of me early because I just made it clear I have to wrestle this show [Hell in a Cell]. I know we'll have to go get surgery. I'm aware. But I have to wrestle this show."

The former world champion admitted that he was lucky to come out of that injury without any severe damage. The shocking appearance of his bruised skin resulted in gasps from the audience, but Rhodes revealed that it wasn't as uncomfortable as the visuals suggested.

"I was probably not in a lot of pain because it was already done. It was detached. So there's a weakness in the arm, but it was already done," said Rhodes.

Rhodes' injury shocked many in the audience and those watching on television, but some, like his mother, thought it wasn't real and was just makeup. "The American Nightmare" eventually had surgery and was off television for a few months before returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble and winning the men's Royal Rumble match.