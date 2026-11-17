Viewership for "WWE Raw" on Netflix has stayed consistent over recent weeks, following WWE Money in the Bank, as the company speeds toward WWE Survivor Series: WarGames at the end of the month. The November 9 edition of the show, which saw World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns officially challenge 946 to a WarGames match, was slightly up in viewership from the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the November 9 episode of "Raw" drew 2.4 million global views over the course of seven days. That's up from 2.3 million global views the previous week. "Raw" has stayed above the 2 million viewer mark since August 31, when the show didn't rank on the Netflix charts.

The November 9 show ranked fourth for the week domestically amongst English TV shows and seventh globally, up one spot in the United States from the previous week. The top three shows in the states included "Taken: Natalie Holloway," "The Body," and "Doozie's Doghouse." Wrestlenomics noted that the episode ranked in the top ten in 12 different countries, including the US, as well as the United Kingdom, this week.

Reigns and The Bloodline made their WarGames match against Royce Keys and 946 official with a brawl in the main event of the show, which also saw the return of Jacob Fatu. Elsewhere on the show, AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix won a triple threat number one contender's match against Chad Gable and Big Cass to earn the opportunity to challenge for Ethan Page's Intercontinental title.

The women also continued their storyline build into WarGames when Bayley defeated Michin. Oba Femi also wrestled on the show, but his match against Bron Breakker ended in disqualification, thanks to The Vision.