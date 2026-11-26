"WWE SmackDown" star Damian Priest's biggest moment of his career thus far was his Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE WrestleMania 40. Priest, who was still involved with Judgment Day at the time, won the briefcase that July, and held on to it until the opportune moment, when CM Punk downed new World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre after the "Scottish Psychopath" dethroned Seth Rollins.

Priest told the hosts of the "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast" that even though he won the title via cash-in, his first title reign is something no one can take away from him. He spoke about the lessons he learned while holding the gold.

"There are a lot of things I would have done differently," Priest explained. "I would have approached matches differently. Doing the cash-in without having a planned match where I can really think about what I'm going to do, then just hit the road running. It was different. I'm glad it happened that way, because I learned a lot. I learned a lot through mistakes and I think now, being a little bit more mature in the business and being more comfortable in that spotlight, I would definitely do it different. I would do it way better. I think I would carry myself better."

Priest also said he wouldn't surround himself with people who were going to try and stab him in the back, referring to Finn Balor and his former Judgment Day stablemates. The former champion said next time he's World Heavyweight Champion, he'll be better prepared for anything, and anyone, who comes his way.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.