Former Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 42, where he lost to Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match. The star has been busy in Hollywood, filming multiple projects, including "The Last Druid," an action film where he stars alongside Russell Crowe. McIntyre's absence doesn't mean he isn't missing the ring, however.

He posted a video to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday while visiting an independent wrestling show in London. He showed up at Pro-Wrestling EVE, and the video shows him from the back of the crowd, reflecting on his time in the indie scene. He said that the 2014 to 2017 period where he was working the indies following his WWE release was "the biggest rush."

"Just reminds me that the fans here, they're as passionate and critical as it gets," McIntyre said of the show. "Everybody's wrestling like it's WrestleMania, like their life depends on it, because this is what they care about most. Everybody's got their own story backstage. Everyone's from a different walk of life. Different things going on perhaps in their personal life. Different reasons for pursuing this, but they're working their f****** a**** in the ring."

It was incredible to get to an independent show during my time in London and just remembering why I love this so much. The lassies killed it pic.twitter.com/R3EoeDANfd — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 17, 2026

McIntyre spoke about how he misses the environment. He said he loves how loud and passionate fans can be in a smaller, more intimate venues. The "Scottish Psychopath" also teased his own return to the WWE ring, but didn't offer fans too much about it.

"It reminds me why I love this so much and I miss it so much and I can't wait to be back," McIntyre said. "But, 'Hollywood' Drew comes back when 'Hollywood' Drew wants to come back, as much as I miss it."