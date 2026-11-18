The post-Crown Jewel edition of "WWE SmackDown" on November 13, 2026, saw a slight dip in viewership but a gradual rise in ratings.

The average viewership for the show from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, fell by just over 25,000 viewers from the November 6 show, registering 1,169,000 viewers, reports "Wrestlenomics." This figure was also slightly lower than the four-week average of 1,196,000 viewers. While viewership has declined over the last few weeks, WWE's Friday night show is performing better in Q4 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, with a sizable 10% gain in average viewership.

The key demographic rating for the November 13 "SmackDown" show saw a small 0.02 gain, averaging 0.27 on the night compared to 0.25 the previous week. The 0.27 figure is the same as the average rating over the last four weeks, while the Q4 rating average in 2026 is 12% higher than in 2025.

Last week's "SmackDown" featured some high-profile stars, beginning with a segment involving Charlotte Flair and John Cena, as well as rivals and close friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The show ended with a singles match between Finn Balor and GUNTHER, with the latter emerging victorious and seemingly bringing their feud to an end.