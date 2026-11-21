Spike Dudley first came to prominence in the eyes of fans in ECW, and later on in WWE. Having retired from in-ring action, Dudley has built a new career working for an investment firm, but he's also picked up another source of income: signing a Legends deal with WWE. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" alongside host Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley), Spike offered some insight into the agreement.

"Really, really excited about it," Spike said. He explained that he's been attending conventions in recent years, and fans would often approach him and ask why they can't find any official WWE merchandise for the former champion. In response, he'd tell them to let WWE know they wanted some, and it appears that finally paid off. "There [were] enough voices heard where they approached me a couple of weeks ago. 'Hey, would you want to sign a deal?' Hell yes, I would! And here we go, so it should be an exciting couple of years."

Bully shared his excitement for the news, stating that it should've already been done a while ago. In recent years, Bully has pushed for Spike Dudley to get a WWE Hall of Fame induction, making the case that Spike was responsible for helping get many different WWE stars over with fans during his time with the company.

After getting his start as a manager and referee, Spike's in-ring career began in 1995, and he joined ECW the following year. He would eventually become the last of the Dudleys in ECW, remaining there until the promotion shut down before joining Bubba and D-Von in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.