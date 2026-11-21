Even though Bobby Lashley has found more success with his Hurt Syndicate stablemates MVP and Shelton Benjamin, many people still associate him with Lio Rush, thanks to their brief but fruitful partnership together in WWE in the late 2010s. With both men now working for AEW, the possibility that they could one day reunite is on the table, and during an interview with "MuscleManMalcolm," Lashley gushed about not only Rush, but the possibility they could work together again.

"He is one of my favorite people in the world," Lashley said. "Do you know how talented he is? Everything he does, everything he touches his gold. And I just saw him the other day, it was his birthday just the other day. The 23 piece of gold, the 23 year old piece of gold. Now he's 32. That's what I was going to send him. I love Lio, and I always say good things about Lio. Every time when people ask me about Lio, from Tony to before 'Impact,' I always said 'Man, the dude is so talented. He can do anything in this business.' I hope before I do retire I get an opportunity to work with him again."

Though it's been brief, Rush and Lashley have crossed paths during their respective AEW tenures, most recently during Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing 2026. The moment came around the time Rush had adopted his new Blackheart character, which he has continued to use to some success in both Ring of Honor and AEW, including briefly winning the ROH World Television Championship this past Summer. Lashley meanwhile has continued to team with Benjamin and MVP, with him and Benjamin recently winning a squash match on "AEW Collision."

If you quote this article, please credit "MuscleManMalcolm" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription