It was less than twenty four hours ago when word emerged that WWE Hall of Famer and former wrestling promoter "Cowboy" Bill Watts had passed away at the age of 87. And while Watts leaves behind a complicated legacy, having left WCW in 1993 following an interview where he made racist and homophobic remarks, many within the wrestling business, WWE and AEW, took to social media soon after the news of Watts passing in order to pay respects.

Among the first to comment was WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" head Shawn Michaels, who began his career working for Mid-South in 1984. Michaels thanked Watts for his earlier career opportunity, and said the "Cowboy" "had a tremendous impact on this business and my career." Long-time manager Missy Hyatt had more mixed emotions, stating that Watts was "bombastic and a bully" at times. Despite their personal differences, she respected his vision of pro wrestling, and believed wrestling would be better if more saw the business as he did.

Saddened to hear about the passing of "Cowboy" Bill Watts. Bill gave me my start in Mid-South Wrestling, and I'll always be thankful for the opportunity he gave me. He had a tremendous impact on this business and on my career. Sending my thoughts and condolences to his family... pic.twitter.com/44q7OpCYIF — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 18, 2026

My feelings on bill watts. We did not see eye to eye on a personal level. He could be bombastic & a bully at times. i respect his vision and approach on what wrestling should be. Thats why mid south & uwf wrestling stands the test of times. He could be equivalent to a drill... — MissyHyatt (@RealMissyHyatt) November 18, 2026

Michaels' and Hyatt's thoughts were largely echoed by other wrestlers, including Demolition members Barry Darsow and Bill Eadie. Several, including Dan Spivey and Diamond Dallas Page, paid condolences to Watt's family, including his son, former WWE and WCW star Erik Watts, while Marc Mero, who worked under Watts as Johnny B. Badd in WCW, reflected on Watt's wrestling legacy. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard praised Watt's contributions to wrestling, while WWE's William Regal credited Watts for bringing him over to the US to work for WCW in 1993, and former WCW star Stevie Ray called him "his first hero."

RIP Bill Watts pic.twitter.com/TkNDiD8BIy — Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) November 18, 2026

Just heard of the passing of Bill Watts. I am saddened by this news as I always got along with Bill, and being good friends with his son Erik. I send my thoughts and prayers to his family during this time of sorrow pic.twitter.com/uN1iqGe4xS — Dan Spivey / Waylon Mercy (@RealDanSpivey) November 18, 2026

Bill Watts has passed into the hands of God. Each one of us will take the same trip someday. Bill was a major promoter in professional wrestling during the 1970s and 1980s. His contributions will always be part of wrestling history! pic.twitter.com/D8QVpk20BB — Tully Blanchard (@Tully4HOF) November 18, 2026

My heartfelt, deepest condolences go out to his wife Charlotte, Sydney, Noah & my brother Erik Watts for the loss of his dad "Cowboy" Bill Watts. When God made "Cowboy", he broke the mold. RIP, my friend.

DDP 💎 pic.twitter.com/EMuwQHpQOB — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) November 18, 2026

Rest in peace, "Cowboy" Bill Watts. Gone but never forgotten. I was saddened to hear of Bill's passing. He was a true wrestling legend, a WWE Hall of Famer, a father, and a mentor to so many in our business. From building Mid-South Wrestling to serving as WCW's Executive Vice... pic.twitter.com/f9YmCErqoA — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) November 18, 2026

I just heard of the passing of "Cowboy" Bill Watts. Bill brought me to the US in 1993 for WCW. Bill taking a chance on me allowed me to feed my family for the last 33 years. Rest well. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) November 18, 2026

We lost one of the most influential people ever in the professional wrestling business. He was my first hero because of my grandmother. We send our prayers and condolences to his family. RIP Bill Watts. https://t.co/38wyHtTTJj — Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) November 18, 2026

Then there was Sting, who like Michaels first achieved notoriety working for Watts in the UWF as one half of The Blade Runners with Ultimate Warrior. Sting noted he was happy to have had "really good conversations" with Watts during the final years of his life. He admitted he was grateful for all the lessons Watts had imparted to him during his career.