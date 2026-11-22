Having just turned 50 years old a few months ago, most would presume that AEW's Bobby Lashley is looking to wind down his career. But even before he won the 4th Rope Heavyweight Championship from Joe Alonzo this past weekend, Lashley had indicated there was plenty he still wanted to do with his career. He reiterated that again during an interview with "MuscleManMalcolm," seemingly closing the door on any sort of imminent retirement.

"I still have so much left," Lashley said. "I have a lot left in my tank. And see, that's what people don't understand, cause sometimes in this era right now, everybody's talking about the young guys, the young guys, the young guys...Man, I've still got a lot to give to this business of wrestling. And I've put so much into it, and I don't just want to throw it away because I'm a little bit older. I still have a lot more to give. So I want to have some good matches with some good people, and I want to do a lot of things in this business still."

The comments come as Lashley has been doing a little bit less in AEW than he had been when he first joined the promotion in 2024, when he and Hurt Syndicate tag team partner Shelton Benjamin promptly won the AEW World Tag Team Championships just a few months later. In 2026, Lashley, Benjamin, and Hurt Syndicate stablemate/manager MVP have appeared more sparingly, most recently showing up at "AEW Collision" to win a squash match, with their most notable story occurring back in the spring, when they assisted Chris Jericho in his feud with Ricochet and The Demand.

If you quote this article, please credit "MuscleManMalcolm" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription