One of the most unique pairings in modern-day WWE was that of the late Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. The duo worked together during the Thunderdome era of WWE in the midst of the pandemic, and broke up in dramatic fashion at WrestleMania 37, complete with a giant jack-in-the-box.

Bliss recently appeared on "What's Your Story?" and spoke about her time working with the late star. She said Wyatt had "crazy ideas" all the time.

"I think my fondest [memory] was the first Firefly Funhouse because he was just so nice and supportive of me coming into it," she said. "Because I was so scared... He's created this world, within a world, within a world, and I don't want to be the one to bring it down. I don't want to mess this up. I remember he made a comment, and it's on camera, he's like, 'We can do that better.' 'We,' meaning me. He was just so nice because I know it was me, that I could've done better. He was just always so happy and just would always listen to ideas and take them in."

Bliss said Wyatt was "notorious" for always having ideas. He would often tell her she couldn't tell anyone about them yet, as he hadn't fully fleshed things out yet.

"He was just such a creative genius and I remember always, always I would get, 'You need to watch this documentary,'" she said. "'You need to watch this movie.' And just learning from him how to do research on a character."

Bliss said that Wyatt gave her a list of movies and documentaries. She said she watched them all, as she wanted to establish that version of who her character was.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.