One Of The Buzziest Tag Teams In WWE History Involved Three Stars

One of the buzziest tag teams in WWE history told a tale as old as time as two unlikely competitors teamed up to win it big, and it led to one of the most intriguing tag teams in WWE. Before there was dark Alexa Bliss and The Fiend Bray Wyatt, there was Bliss and Braun Strowman, who teamed-up for Mixed Match Challenge back in 2018. While fans may remember that Bliss teamed with both members of the Wyatt Family, it's often forgotten that one team-up led to the other.

Strowman and Bliss were put together as a team to compete on Mixed Match Challenge, a tournament on Facebook Watch where mixed tag teams from "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" competed to win money for a charity of their choosing. Braun and Bliss were soon known as "Team Little Big" due to their massive difference in size. Team Little Big was taken out in the semi-finals by the eventual winners, The Miz and Asuka, but were a fan-favorite throughout the challenge. Throughout their matches, they teased a potential romance angle, but that didn't come to fruition on WWE TV and fans slowly forgot about it.

Strowman and Bliss' relationship wasn't brought up again on television until the pandemic "Thunderdome" era in 2020. Strowman and Wyatt went head-to-head at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in a cinematic match, the Wyatt Swamp fight. During the bout, Bliss was revealed as an illusion wearing a black veil who implored Strowman to "come home" so they could be together. This time, WWE didn't let fans forget about their relationship as a former team, as things came to a head in the ring a few weeks following the non-title match between the former Wyatt Family members.