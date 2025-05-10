One Of The Buzziest Tag Teams In WWE History Involved Three Stars
One of the buzziest tag teams in WWE history told a tale as old as time as two unlikely competitors teamed up to win it big, and it led to one of the most intriguing tag teams in WWE. Before there was dark Alexa Bliss and The Fiend Bray Wyatt, there was Bliss and Braun Strowman, who teamed-up for Mixed Match Challenge back in 2018. While fans may remember that Bliss teamed with both members of the Wyatt Family, it's often forgotten that one team-up led to the other.
Strowman and Bliss were put together as a team to compete on Mixed Match Challenge, a tournament on Facebook Watch where mixed tag teams from "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" competed to win money for a charity of their choosing. Braun and Bliss were soon known as "Team Little Big" due to their massive difference in size. Team Little Big was taken out in the semi-finals by the eventual winners, The Miz and Asuka, but were a fan-favorite throughout the challenge. Throughout their matches, they teased a potential romance angle, but that didn't come to fruition on WWE TV and fans slowly forgot about it.
Strowman and Bliss' relationship wasn't brought up again on television until the pandemic "Thunderdome" era in 2020. Strowman and Wyatt went head-to-head at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in a cinematic match, the Wyatt Swamp fight. During the bout, Bliss was revealed as an illusion wearing a black veil who implored Strowman to "come home" so they could be together. This time, WWE didn't let fans forget about their relationship as a former team, as things came to a head in the ring a few weeks following the non-title match between the former Wyatt Family members.
Strowman Uses Bliss As Bait
Following the Wyatt Swamp Fight, The Fiend would target Bliss on an episode of "SmackDown" and hit her with a Mandible Claw in the middle of the ring, presumably to get to Strowman ahead of their SummerSlam match for the Universal title. After weeks of being tormented by The Fiend, Strowman had enough and went out to the ring to call out Wyatt's darker side on "SmackDown." Instead of The Fiend, however, Bliss came out to try and talk some sense into her former tag team partner.
Bliss ate a press slam from Strowman for her trouble after being told he didn't care about her. Strowman attempted to bring out The Fiend by attacking Bliss and she was left laying once again. The next time The Fiend targeted her, however, Bliss seemed intrigued by him, something she said in an interview posted to WWE.com ahead of SummerSlam. The Fiend went on to defeat Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at SummerSlam with no interference by Bliss, but "The Goddess" was changing.
She would often go into trances and started using Wyatt's finisher, the Sister Abigail. Following the initial attack by The Fiend, Bliss started acting darker and dressing different in dark makeup and wearing pigtails to give her an almost-doll like look. She became a regular character on Wyatt's "Firefly Funhouse" where he portrayed his lighter, Mr. Rogers-esque character.
Bliss and The Fiend were drafted to "Raw" together and started a feud alongside each other against Randy Orton. Wyatt was then written off TV for a time, but Bliss took over the feud against Orton as she continued to shift darker and darker. The Fiend would return to assist Bliss in her intergender match against Orton at Fastlane.
Bliss Betrays The Fiend
Bliss and The Fiend would be a team until WrestleMania 37 when the newly-returned Fiend took on Orton. During the match, Bliss appeared ringside in a jack-in-the-box and popped up in a demonic form, complete with black goo, which distracted The Fiend. Orton hit an RKO off the distraction and got the victory. Having betrayed The Fiend who turned her to the dark side, Bliss went on without him. Wyatt disappeared from WWE programming following the WrestleMania loss and was released from the company in July 2021. Without him, Bliss went on to continue her spooky character, complete with new "friend," the Lilly doll.
The Fiend and Bliss would not cross paths again on screen before Wyatt's untimely passing in August 2023. Wyatt returned to the company in October 2022, but Bliss was moving toward taking a hiatus from the company following the Royal Rumble in 2023. She would be away from the company during Wyatt's comeback and subsequent removal from TV once again due to his health problems. Bliss spoke highly of working with Wyatt, the character, and Windham Rotunda, the man, following his passing.
With Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, leading the Wyatt Sicks stable without a sixth member, however, there are rumblings Bliss will be revealed as part of the faction. When she returned at the Royal Rumble in 2025, she came back with a new version of her darker look and an updated version of the Lilly doll, as well. Any reunion or feud with Strowman, her initial tag team partner, however, seems unlikely, as Strowman was released from the company at the beginning of May.