Jade Cargill has hit out at fans and critics who have questioned her for not beginning her WWE career in "WWE NXT."

Unlike many of WWE's newer stars, Cargill made her debut on the main roster rather than going through the company's developmental territory, "NXT." The former AEW star was presented as a megastar from the outset, which has seemingly irked some fans. Cargill has now addressed the criticism in a video posted on social media, explaining why she didn't wrestle on the Tuesday night show.

"I could have [start in NXT], how do you know? Because I guess people can tell the future. Certain people can tell the future that if I went there, I would have been better. I'm too much of a star, baby," she said. "My name generates money. So the call was made and I didn't go. I didn't know where I was going. But I guess someone up above said no. So there's that. Let it go. And stop speaking on my name."

Cargill asked her critics to move on from the issue of her not starting in "NXT," asserting that the decision wasn't hers to make.

"So the whole NXT thing, [saying] 'Oh, she should have went. I didn't,'" she added. "I think it's an amazing start. I didn't go. That's above my pay grade. I didn't make the decision. Oh, I think you need to sit your a** down because you ain't getting paid for your opinion."

The former WWE Women's Champion signed to WWE in 2023, making her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble. While she didn't start her WWE career in "NXT," she did wrestle on the brand in 2024, when she featured in a tag team match alongside NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan and Bianca Belair.