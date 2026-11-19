Life has thrown numerous curveballs at former TNA Knockouts Champion Ash by Elegance, the former Dana Brooke in WWE, which has resulted in her stepping back from the ring. At one point, she had to relinquish the title she had recently won due to a then-undisclosed reason, but now, Ash has revealed more of her story, from health complications, to her pregnancy, to TMZ Sports' "Inside the Ring."

Ash spoke about becoming Knockouts Champion, something she said she was "over the moon" about. Then, came the mysterious retirement speech just a month later.

"The reason why I made that retirement speech was because I became pregnant in August of 2025," she revealed. "Motherhood was something I've always wanted, but at the same time, I just became TNA Knockouts Champion. Life just throws so many weird emotions and everything at you all at once. It was kind of balancing it all. So, I came out on TNA TV announcing my retirement. I didn't really speak upon why, because I just felt like, 'Let's just kind of keep it on the DL a little bit...' Unfortunately in October 2025, I had a miscarriage and my world kind of came crashing down."

She said she was in a dark place following the miscarriage, but later that October, she took on full custody of her young niece and nephew, and her husband received custody of his son, starting off her motherhood journey. Ash then started to question what would help her start to fully feel like herself again. The answer was wrestling, before her health issues continued.

"'Wrestling had always been there for me," Ash said. "I came out of retirement and I started wrestling again. During that time, I started having really serious health conditions... I miscarried in October, I landed myself into the hospital in November."