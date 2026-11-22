AEW's Kenny Omega Praises NJPW G1 Climax Final Between Yuya Uemura And Ryohei Oiwa
Of the thousands of matches that have taken place in 2026, none have stood out amongst the crowd quite like this year's G1 Climax final in New Japan Pro Wrestling between Ryohei Oiwa and Yuya Uemura. The match was universally acclaimed by fans, critics, and many wrestlers for being an engaging and entertaining bout that focused on the basic fundamentals of professional wrestling, which is exactly why former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was such a big fan of it.
In preparation for his IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Yota Tsuji at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21, Omega sat down with NJPW1972.com for an interview where he opened up about the current landscape of NJPW, and showered praise on the G1 Climax final to the point where he even called the match 'beautiful.'
"I didn't watch the final live, but once it became a hot topic on social media, I thought to myself, I have to sit down and watch it and see what the fuss is about," Omega said. "Oiwa and Uemura were able to draw so much emotion from those basic techniques. They didn't try to imitate anybody, they went in with their styles and it was something that stood out from any wrestling we've seen in the last ten, 20 years. It was a beautiful match."
In an era where wrestlers can do things those from previous generations could only dream of, Omega wasn't just proud of Oiwa and Uemura for bringing simplicity back to wrestling, but he was also proud of the fans themselves for being as invested in the match as he was. "I was happy as well that the fans were able to be so invested in it. It gave me hope, you know, that rather than pushing the envelope, we can have technical, fundamental wrestling succeed."
Is AEW Too Violent For Kenny Omega?
The success of the G1 Climax final got Kenny Omega thinking about his home promotion and whether or not AEW has strayed too far away from the truest form of professional wrestling. Omega explained that he has always wanted to prove that he can do anything that is asked of him in any promotion, but that hasn't quite happened in AEW in his opinion as he feels the style in the company has only gotten more and more violent by the year.
"When I've wrestled from promotion to promotion, I've always wanted to show that I'm an all rounder, but I haven't been able to show that aspect of the fundamentals in AEW yet, because the style has evolved into something quite violent...What I noticed was that, we have guys in AEW who are willing to risk life and limb every match and things are getting more and more violent and dangerous, and drifting away from the basics of wrestling that make pro-wrestling this beautiful art form."
While Omega has been able to showcase his raw abilities in the ring during his seven years as an AEW EVP, he has featured in some of the most violent matches in company history. His feud with Jon Moxley in particular has seen him wrestle in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match, an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, and a Steel Cage match. The two men have also crossed paths inside Blood and Guts, as well in two different Anarchy in the Arena matches, where things like mouse traps, broken glass, and barbed wire nets have all been put to use. However, that violent streak could prove to be the difference maker when Omega goes one-on-one with Tsuji inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4.
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