Of the thousands of matches that have taken place in 2026, none have stood out amongst the crowd quite like this year's G1 Climax final in New Japan Pro Wrestling between Ryohei Oiwa and Yuya Uemura. The match was universally acclaimed by fans, critics, and many wrestlers for being an engaging and entertaining bout that focused on the basic fundamentals of professional wrestling, which is exactly why former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was such a big fan of it.

In preparation for his IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Yota Tsuji at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21, Omega sat down with NJPW1972.com for an interview where he opened up about the current landscape of NJPW, and showered praise on the G1 Climax final to the point where he even called the match 'beautiful.'

"I didn't watch the final live, but once it became a hot topic on social media, I thought to myself, I have to sit down and watch it and see what the fuss is about," Omega said. "Oiwa and Uemura were able to draw so much emotion from those basic techniques. They didn't try to imitate anybody, they went in with their styles and it was something that stood out from any wrestling we've seen in the last ten, 20 years. It was a beautiful match."

In an era where wrestlers can do things those from previous generations could only dream of, Omega wasn't just proud of Oiwa and Uemura for bringing simplicity back to wrestling, but he was also proud of the fans themselves for being as invested in the match as he was. "I was happy as well that the fans were able to be so invested in it. It gave me hope, you know, that rather than pushing the envelope, we can have technical, fundamental wrestling succeed."