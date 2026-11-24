Zoey Serrano Is Still In Touch With Her WWE Mentors
Zoey Serrano may no longer be a part of WWE, but the connections made there remain intact.
As revealed on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," two such connections lie in former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, both of whom worked alongside Serrano in a long-term storyline in 2023.
"I still talk with Becky and Trish to this day," Serrano said. "I just actually texted them not too long ago, and they still helped me along the way. In fact, after my release, Becky called me, and we had a talk. She really helped in that situation. I don't know if she even knows how much she helped, but she did."
The aforementioned program began with Stratus betraying Lynch after the pair lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on "WWE Raw." In the months following, Stratus then continued to target Lynch with the help of Serrano, a fresh call-up to WWE's main roster at the time.
According to Serrano, the storyline not only granted her valuable television time, but also an opportunity to learn from two of WWE's most legendary figures. Under Stratus specifically, Serrano learned how to carry herself in and outside of the ring.
"When you see her, her confidence, her charisma," Serrano said. "So being able to watch how she pitched things to the head writers or how she would navigate inside of the ring, because there were plenty of times that we would plan something, and then it just goes in a slightly different direction where I'm like, we didn't talk about this, but okay, I'll just kind of follow along and do exactly what she tells me to do. So she's just really listening to the crowd."
Lynch Helped Guide Serrano Through Matches & Her WWE Release
Under Lynch, Serrano recalled putting matches on the fly while keeping the audience's real-time reactions in mind.
"Becky, there's something about when I'm inside the ring with her," Serrano said. "I don't think she gets enough credit for this, she is talking to you the entire time. But it's not just calling spots. It's not like, 'Alright, we're gonna do hip toss, body slam, arm drag,' whatever. She sits there, and I guess the best way to explain it is like John Cena. She's sitting there and she's really digesting what the crowd is saying, 'Okay, not yet, stay down, stay down.' Then they start coming up. She's like, 'Okay, now come up.' There's something to her when she calls her matches, it works so well and it flows. She's a great communicator."
Lynch and Serrano faced off a number of times between the summer and winter of 2023, with their most notable encounter pitting them in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on "Raw." Elsewhere, the pair collided in singles bouts on WWE's red brand as well as live events. Serrano and Stratus even ganged up on Lynch in the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Serrano left WWE as a result of talent releases carried out in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42. Fortunately, she found quick comfort, though, as Lynch and many others reached out to guide and support her post-WWE journey.
According to Serrano, she and Lynch exchanged several phone calls during that time period as well as her preceding recovery from knee injury.