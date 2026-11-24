Zoey Serrano may no longer be a part of WWE, but the connections made there remain intact.

As revealed on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," two such connections lie in former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, both of whom worked alongside Serrano in a long-term storyline in 2023.

"I still talk with Becky and Trish to this day," Serrano said. "I just actually texted them not too long ago, and they still helped me along the way. In fact, after my release, Becky called me, and we had a talk. She really helped in that situation. I don't know if she even knows how much she helped, but she did."

The aforementioned program began with Stratus betraying Lynch after the pair lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on "WWE Raw." In the months following, Stratus then continued to target Lynch with the help of Serrano, a fresh call-up to WWE's main roster at the time.

According to Serrano, the storyline not only granted her valuable television time, but also an opportunity to learn from two of WWE's most legendary figures. Under Stratus specifically, Serrano learned how to carry herself in and outside of the ring.

"When you see her, her confidence, her charisma," Serrano said. "So being able to watch how she pitched things to the head writers or how she would navigate inside of the ring, because there were plenty of times that we would plan something, and then it just goes in a slightly different direction where I'm like, we didn't talk about this, but okay, I'll just kind of follow along and do exactly what she tells me to do. So she's just really listening to the crowd."