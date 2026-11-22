Following an AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view that saw championships change hands, major stars return, and buckets of blood spilled, the action didn't slow down on the November 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The show was centered around the return of the Continental Classic tournament, where Bandido, Orange Cassidy, and Nick Wayne all picked up their first wins, while elsewhere on the show, MJF threw down the gauntlet to Will Ospreay for a title unification match at AEW Worlds End 2026.

AEW has had a strong run of ratings as of late, and that run continued with this past week's show as Wrestlenomics have confirmed that the November 18 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 727,000 viewers. While this is a slight decrease from the 742,000 viewers the November 11 episode averaged, it is 3% above the trailing four week average which is currently sitting at 704,000 viewers. As always with AEW broadcasts, none of these figures factor in those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

The biggest piece of good news came in the 18-49 demographic as "Dynamite" posted a 0.19 number, marking a 19% increase on the previous week's 0.16 number. A 0.19 is also 12% above the trailing four week average of 0.17, and the third highest number posted in the demographic of the year, behind the tribute to Pac on September 30 and the Blood and Guts special on November 4. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a 0.19 number puts "Dynamite" in second place for the night on cable television, finishing behind the NBA on ESPN.

"Dynamite" will be looking to continue its recent run of strong ratings with the Thanksgiving Eve special which airs on November 25, where the Continental Classic tournament continues in Omaha, Nebraska, and Wrathlander defend their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships against Divine Dominion.