A number of TNA talent deals are heading toward expiration, and according to a new report, BDE's is amongst them.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that the contract belonging to BDE, also known as BrandonDoesEverything, is set to expire at the end of 2026. Whether or not BDE has entered into negotiations to potentially renew it is unknown, as is the state of the company's possible creative plans for him moving forward.

BDE made his TNA debut as a part of the 2025 Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory. Three months later, the promotion announced his official signing.

Under the TNA banner, BDE has competed in over two dozen matches, the latest of which pitted him against the former Agent Zero of Order 4 on the October 29 edition of "TNA Impact." The content creator-turned-wrestler was slated to enter the Men's Ultimate X match at Destination X on November 15, but due to widespread travel issues, he was unable to make it to the event.

BDE has vied for two titles since joining TNA: the X-Division and International Championship. Bound For Glory 2026 served as the platform for him and six others to battle over the then-vacant X-Division Title, and the one-year anniversary of his company debut.

Other names approaching contract ends include former TNA World Champion Rich Swann, former Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside, and Trey Miguel, the latter of whom challenged Leon Slater for TNA's biggest prize at Destination X. Miguel has made it clear that he intends to stay in the promotion.