Cody Rhodes hasn't been shy about his desire to potentially become a politician one day, and the WWE star has a strategy that he believes could work in today's political climate.

Rhodes, who has expressed interest in becoming a politician in Georgia over the last few years, discussed the possibility during an appearance on "The Nikki & Brie Show" and even shared an approach he could take to gain popularity. "The American Nightmare" spoke about the polarizing and toxic nature of social media and said that he would take a different approach, which he thinks would be a success, if he ever dipped his toes into the political waters.

"Social media, it's just — guys, what are we doing? We used to have debates where they just say, like 'His policy s**ks.' And now it's just like, 'Oh, you heard he was divorced?' Like, what are we [doing]? Why does everything — why do we nuke each other? Everything gets to the nuke," said an exasperated Rhodes. "I said if I ever run for any type of office, I'm just going to overly babyface the other candidate. Just, I'm ready. 'Yeah, he said I was terrible and I had a lisp and all this.' I'm [like], 'This guy's awesome. Lovely. I just think his policy isn't good.'"

The former WWE Champion revealed earlier this year that he had just two dreams while growing up — to become President and to become a wrestler like his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

While he has accomplished the latter and become an icon of his generation, he did say a few years ago that his dream of becoming President may have been extinguished, calling it a terrible thing. He also highlighted how his prominent neck tattoo could stand in the way of him becoming President.