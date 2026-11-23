TNA's Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke, has discussed her current contract status and whether she would return to wrestling following her pregnancy announcement.

Ash recently spoke to the "TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring" podcast, where she spoke glowingly about TNA's management and how kindly they have treated her during her time there. After disclosing her pregnancy to the promotion, they asked her about her next steps. She initially considered announcing her retirement, believing that she could potentially return to the promotion in the future.

"TNA has been such an amazing place to work. It has been more than I can explain. You have to be there to experience just how kindhearted the office is," she said. "Everyone comes out of retirement, and, you know, not knowing how this whole year was going to pan out about me coming out of retirement, having to deal with some illnesses, and then they are like, 'Whenever you are ready, just know that the door is open for you. Just know that you are able to come in, and we can renegotiate, we can work on your contract, everything like that.'"

The former WWE star said that her current deal with TNA would expire on December 31, 2026. However, she added that she hopes to return to the ring in the future to show her child what she's capable of.

"I am under contract until December 31st of this year, and then my contract expires. But the big question is, am I going to return? And the answer is, I would absolutely love for this baby boy to see me wrestle and say, 'My mom did that,'" she said.

Ash by Elegance joined the promotion in 2024 after spending over a decade in WWE. She captured her first major singles title in professional wrestling when she won the TNA Knockouts World Championship last year, which she later had to relinquish. But with her desire to return, she could target another world title in the future.